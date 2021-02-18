Phoebe Dynevor Laughs Off Twitter’s Obsession With Her ‘Neck Acting’ On ‘Bridgerton’

While many know Netflix’s hit show “Bridgerton” for the steamy sex scenes and over-the-top drama, some remember the hit Netflix series best for Phoebe Dynevor’s “neck acting.”

The actress, 25, who plays Daphne Bridgerton, and “neck acting” have been a hot topics on Twitter since the series premiere in December. But according to Dynevor, she “didn’t even know” she was “neck” acting until it was pointed out by her sister.

In an interview with L’Officiel for its February issue, Dynevor explained, “I think with the corset — and my need to express Daphne’s anxiety — there was a lot of sort of tense neck action.”

RELATED: Phoebe Dynevor Reveals Which ‘Bridgerton’ Sex Scene Was The ‘Hardest To Shoot’

RELATED: Phoebe Dynevor Reveals What It’s Like Watching ‘Awkward’ ‘Bridgerton’ Sex Scenes With Her Family

But for fans, her body language really helped them understand how Daphne was really feeling.

“It was about displaying two different emotions,” she continued. “And not making her feel like this sort of Disney princess —that everything’s great, because she’s scared and vulnerable underneath all of that wide-eyed naiveté.”

“Bridgerton” has proven to be a huge success for Netflix, earning two SAG Award nominations, Drama Series ensemble and Male Actor in a drama series for Season 1 star Regé-Jean Page.

The first season of the series is streaming now on Netflix and a second season has been confirmed.