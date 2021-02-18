Jason Priestley, Brian Austin Green And Ian Ziering Have Mini ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Reunion

Click to share this via email

The “Beverly Hills, 90210” boys are back.

Jason Priestley, Brian Austin Green and Ian Ziering were spotted out for lunch this week, dining at Petit Trois restaurant in Sherman Oaks in California’s San Fernando Valley.

The group dined out for around an hour before they said goodbye with a big group hug while wearing face masks.

Photo: The Image Direct

The three played classmates from 1990 to 2000 before the 2019 “BH90210” spin-off. Over the years, the cast has remained close.

Perhaps the Wednesday get together was in honour of Green celebrating his show “The Masked Dancer”‘s season finale airing that night.

Ahead of the lunch date Priestley supported Green, who is a judge on the reality competition series, on social media.

“Catch my buddy @brianaustingreen on the finale of crazy show tonight on @foxtv,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Beverly Hills, 90210” also starred Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Shannen Doherty, Gabrielle Carteris, Tiffani Thiessen and the late Luke Perry.