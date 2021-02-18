Khloe Kardashian Responds To Commenter Who Asks If Kylie Jenner Can Be Friends With Jordyn Woods Again

Khloe Kardashian is clapping back at the haters. The reality star responded to a commenter on a Kardashian clip fan page who asked if her sister, Kylie Jenner, is allowed to be friends with her former bestie, 23-year-old model and influencer, Jordyn Woods.

“I’m so sick and tired of this narrative that I control my sister or I dictate who she chooses to surround herself with. Never once have I ever and I mean EVER told my sister who she can be friends with. She is an adult, who can do whatever she wants to do. I will support her in anything and everything she wants to do!” Khloe wrote.

“I love my sister unconditionally! That means regardless of who she chooses to be friends with, I will always love, respect and value my sister unconditionally!! She is my life partner and I will always respect what she chooses!!!” she added. “By the way, I have no Ill feelings towards ANYONE!!! Truly. My heart carries no hatred at all. Unless you actually know what you’re talking about, respectfully, SHUT THE F**K UP!”

In the sneak peek clip from the upcoming season of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” that the comment was left under, Khloe’s on-again, off-again boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, asks Kim Kardashian West for advice on Khloe and the future of his relationship with her.

“Some days are good and some days [Khloe] gets a little frustrated about what’s going on with the media,” Tristan tells Kim, to which she replies, “I don’t even think it’s to her anymore, about getting over the past things that you guys have been through.”

“I think it’s just mostly what other people are going to think,” Kim adds. “I think she’s totally fine, otherwise she wouldn’t be hanging out with you 24/7.”

A source told ET earlier this month that Khloe has forgiven Tristan for his cheating scandals, including when reports surfaced in February 2019 that he kissed Jordyn. At the time, Khloe and Tristan broke up but have since reconciled.

The final season of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” premieres Thursday, March 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on E!

More From ET:

Tristan Thompson Asks Kim Kardashian for Advice on Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are Trying for Baby No. 2

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Are ‘In Love’ and ‘Committed’