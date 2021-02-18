Cameron Diaz Says She Is ‘Not Looking To’ Make An Acting Comeback

Cameron Diaz’s break from acting won’t be ending anytime soon.

“The Holiday” actress spoke about not making a movie in seven years since “Annie” with on Bruce Bozzi’s Sirius XM segment “Quarantined With Bruce”.

In reference to if she will be making a comeback, Diaz said, “I’m never going to say never about anything in life. I’m just not that person. So will I ever make a movie again? I’m not looking to. But will I? I don’t know. I have no idea.”

Diaz and husband Benji Madden as also busy since welcoming daughter Raddix on Dec. 30, 2019.

“I couldn’t imagine, being a mom now, where I’m at as a mother with my child at her first year, to have to be on a movie set that takes 14 hours, 16 hours of my day away from my child. I just couldn’t,” Diaz said.

Adding, “I wouldn’t have been the mom that I am now had I chosen to do that at any other time in my life.”

Diaz also explained that she is also focused on her wine, Avaline.

“Avaline is the only sort of day-to-day work that I’m doing other than being a wife and a mother, which has been the most… rewarding,” Diaz said. “It really has been the most fulfilling part of my life so far. I just like so important… I probably somehow waited for this, so that I could do all that other stuff. So I didn’t have any distractions, you know what I mean?”