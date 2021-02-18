Amy Schumer Asks For Tips After Their Nanny Leaves To Continue Her Studies

Amy Schumer is calling on the mom community for help.
The comedian revealed that she and Chris Fischer are now without a nanny after theirs left.
Nanny Jane appeared on their show “Amy Schumer Learns To Cook”, also doubling as an at-home cameraperson for the quartine filmed show.
“We have evolved to having no child care. 😱 Love to Jane who is focusing on her studies,” Schumer wrote on Instagram next to her son Gene, 21-months-old.
Schumer added, “Any tips for cutting a toddlers nails? We are struggling!”
While some followers did have suggestions like, “Bite them! After bath is easiest so they are softer” and “Clip the nails when they are asleep. I use a head lamp! Only way”, Eva Mendes also came to the rescue.
“Thanks to @evamendes for posting a bunch of great accounts to follow for toddlers check out her page for the list,” Schumer added.