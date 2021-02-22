Chris Noth On Reports He Won’t Star In ‘Sex And The City’ Reboot: ‘Everything Changes’

If a report is correct, a fan-favourite character from “Sex and the City” won’t be returning for the upcoming HBO Max revival.

According to Page Six, Chris Noth won’t be reprising his role as Mr. Big, longtime boyfriend (and, in the subsequent movies, eventual husband) of Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) when the series returns.

Meanwhile, the outlet also reported that Noth won’t be the only one of the ladies’ love interests who won’t be returning. David Eigenberg, who played the significant other of Cynthia Nixon’s Miranda, likewise won’t be returning.

In response to a comment on Instagram, though, Noth teased that the report may be premature.

“Everything changes — including announcements in the rags,” he told a fan.

As fans of the two “Sex and the City” movies will recall, Carrie and Big called off their wedding, only to get married later at City Hall. In the 2010 sequel, the couple faced difficulties in their marriage but ultimately decided to work things out.

With initial reports that Noth is out of the picture, however, it appears that those efforts were not successful.

The report follows earlier news that Kim Cattrall won’t be reprising her role as publicist Samantha Jones after years of reported bad blood with Parker.

ET Canada has reached out to HBO Max and Noth’s personal publicist for comment.