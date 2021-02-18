Shawn Mendes Cuts Off His Man Bun For A Shorter Style

Click to share this via email

Goodbye quarantine hair.

Shawn Mendes has been sporting a man bun for a good part of lockdown but recently chopped it all off.

Sharing the new look on his Instagram Stories, the Canadian singer wrote, “Goodbye long hair!!”

Tagging celebrity hairstylist Anna Bernabe, he added, “@heyannbee you’re the best.”

shawn mendes in: short hair era pic.twitter.com/gnWGJfgn2v — pics shawn (@picshawnm) February 17, 2021

Last year, BBC Radio 1 host Greg James shared a conversation he had with Mendes where he dished on his favourite products for his hair.

James questioned Mendes over his choice products, to which he responded, “LOL honestly man what works for me is the Moroccan Hydrating Cream […] then some oil to lock in the edges.”

The reveal was followed up by Niall Horan texting James his suggestion of Redken Rough Paste.