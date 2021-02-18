Matthew McConaughey Reveals He Was Certain He Had Landed The Lead In ‘Titanic’

Matthew McConaughey has already confirmed that he was close to being cast for the role in “Titanic” that ultimately to Leonardo DiCaprio, but there’s been some confusion as to whether McConaughey passed on the part or was passed over.

The “Dallas Buyers Club” Oscar winner cleared up the murkiness during an interview with Rob Lowe’s “Literally with Rob Lowe” podcast.

“So I went and read with Kate Winslet and it was not one of the auditions — they filmed it so it was like into screen test time,” McConaughey told Lowe.

“After we left, you know, it was one of those ones where they, like, followed me and on when we got outside they were like, ‘That went great.’ I mean, kind of like hugs,” he continued.

RELATED: Matthew McConaughey Reveals He Auditioned For Jack In ‘Titanic’: ‘I Wanted That’

“I really thought it was going to happen,” McConaughey admitted, but then discovered the role he thought was his had gone to DiCaprio.

“For a while I was saying like, ‘Who was my — I gotta find that agent. They’re in trouble,” he recalled. “I did not ever get the offer.”

Meanwhile, director James Cameron provided even more insight in a 2019 interview with “The Playlist” podcast.

RELATED: Matthew McConaughey Clears Up Those ‘Titanic’ Rumours: ‘I Don’t Know The Real Truth!’

“I just need everyone to back up for a second and realize not everything you hear on the internet is true,” Cameron explained.

“You know, Matthew read for the part, and then we met Leo,” he added. “Leo came in for an interview, and I had this weird thing, I looked around the room, and every woman in the building was in the meeting. Normally you meet with an actor and you’re one-on-one in an office. The accountant was there, and the female security guard.”

After that experience, Cameron had his epiphany. “Maybe I should cast this guy,” he recalled of DiCaprio.