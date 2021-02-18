Marilyn Manson Under Investigation Over Domestic Violence Allegations

Click to share this via email

Marilyn Manson is being investigated by the police for sex and domestic abuse claims.

Brian Warner, better known by his stage name Marilyn Manson, is being investigated for the domestic violence allegations between 2009-2011.

A rep from the LA County Sheriff’s Department confirmed, “The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Special Victims Bureau is investigating allegation(s) of domestic violence involving Mr. Brian Warner also known as ‘Marilyn Manson’, who works in the music industry. The incidents occurred between 2009 and 2011 when Mr. Warner lived in the city of West Hollywood.”

A wave of allegations were recently made against Manson, including Evan Rachel Wood who said Manson “started grooming [her] when [she] was a teenager and horrifically abused [her] for years.”

According to TMZ, detectives will meet with one of the accusers in the coming days.

The FBI was the first agency to get complaints but passed the information to the LA County Sheriff’s Department.

Other stars to accuse Manson include “Game of Thrones” actress Esmé Bianco and Corey Feldman.

Manson has denied all accusations.