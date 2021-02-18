Drew Barrymore Reveals Her Kids Hate Her Films, Call Them ‘Mom Movies’

Drew Barrymore has won much acclaim for her acting work over the years — although none of it has come from her children.

In a virtual chat with Hugh Grant for the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, Barrymore confessed that her daughters — Olive, 8, and Frankie, 6 — are not fans of any of her films.

“They call them ‘mom movies,'” she told Grant.

RELATED: Drew Barrymore Reveals Reason She’s Never Had Any Plastic Surgery

Grant asked if what they thought of the film in which they appeared together, 2007’s “Music and Lyrics”.

“You know, I don’t think they’ve seen it, crazy enough,” she said.

“That is insane,” replied Grant, shaking his head. “I make mine watch my films every night,” he joked of his own children. “If they don’t watch my films, they don’t get fed.”

According to Barrymore, her kids have seen a few of her movies, including “Never Been Kissed” and “50 First Dates”, but haven’t enjoyed any of them — even the classic “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial”.

“I think I’m going to force them to watch it,” she said of “Music and Lyrics”, adding, “This is like phases of their life. They’ll come around.”

RELATED: Drew Barrymore Answers ‘Dirty Questions,’ Confesses She’s Had Sex In A Car: ‘Who Hasn’t?’

The entire conversation can be viewed below; meanwhile, fans can also catch Barrymore on “The Drew Barrymore Show”, airing weekdays at 3 p.m. ET/PT on Global.