Billie Eilish Asks Judge To Grant Restraining Order Against ‘Extremely Disturbing’ Alleged Stalker

Billie Eilish is asking a Los Angeles judge to grant a restraining order against a man who has allegedly been harassing her for the past six months.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, the “Bad Guy” singer is seeking a civil harassment restraining order against John Matthews Hearle, 23, who also goes by the alias Adam Lucifer. Eilish is also seeking additional restraining orders for her parents, Patrick O’Donnell and Maggie Baird.

According to her declaration, Eilish alleges that Hearle has “harassed and threatened” her since August, parking outside a school across the street from the home in which she lives with her family.

RELATED: Steven Spielberg Granted Three-Year Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker

Since August, she claims he started leaving “extremely disturbing and threatening” letters on the property, including one that read, “You can’t get what you want, unless what you want is to die for me.”

Even more chilling is her accusation that he’s been sleeping in his car on school property “most nights,” and would “stare at me while I enter and exit our family’s home.”

In her declaration, Eilish states, “Every time I drive home I am filled with anxiety fearing that Hearle will be there waiting for me, and he usually is. After I pull into the driveway and get out of the car, I can hear Hearle talking to himself in an ominous voice, which increases my anxiety level even more.”

She adds, “Whenever Hearle sees me he always says something to me or makes a sign or a gesture directed to me… For example, he recently made a throat slitting gesture to me as I was backing my car into my driveway. I interpreted this as Hearle wanting to violently harm me in some way.”

RELATED: Katy Perry Granted Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker Who ‘Threatened My Family’

Eilish further contends that her alleged stalker’s “constant presence and harassment causes me substantial anxiety, fear and emotional stress,” even when her security team is on the scene.

“My family and I feel vulnerable and unsafe because we honestly have no idea of what Hearle is capable of, or what his intentions are towards my daughter,” adds the singer’s father.