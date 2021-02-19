Brandy And Monica Reunite To Recreate ‘The Boy Is Mine’ Duet On TikTok 23 Years After Song’s Release

Brandy and Monica had a surprise for fans on TikTok this week.

The pair, who were rumoured to have had a years-long feud, reunited to recreate the intro of their 1998 collab “The Boy Is Mine”.

The clip, also shared on Instagram, shows Brandy wearing a black turtleneck and black fedora, while Monica is seen on the right wearing a white fluffy bathrobe with the letter “M” written on it.

Brandy starts with, “Excuse me, can I please talk to you for a minute?” before ending with a finger snap.

Brandy added on TikTok, “Love you Mo. This was fun.” She also said her 18-year-old daughter Sy’rai Smith “got me together,” hinting that the teen had styled her mom for the clip.

The video comes after the duo reunited back in August during Timbaland and Swizz Beatz’s “Verzuz” series, which was the first time they’d gotten together in the same room in nearly a decade.

Brandy told her, “I just need you to know I have the utmost love and respect for you as well… No matter the times where it seemed like I didn’t,” E! reported.