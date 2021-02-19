Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be returning as working members of the Royal Family, it’s been confirmed.

Buckingham Palace released a statement Friday: “Following conversations with the Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service.

“The honorary military appointments and Royal patronages held by The Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of The Royal Family.”

The message added, “While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much-loved members of the family.”

The couple officially stepped down as senior members of the Royal Family last March, but a 12-month review was put in place for both parties to assess the move.

A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said in a statement to ET Canada: “As evidenced by their work over the past year, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain committed to their duty and service to the U.K. and around the world, and have offered their continued support to the organizations they have represented regardless of official role.

“We can all live a life of service. Service is universal.”

The military, commonwealth, and charitable associations that will revert to the Queen are as follows: The Royal Marines, RAF Honington, Royal Navy Small Ships and Diving, The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, The Rugby Football Union, The Rugby Football League, The Royal National Theatre and The Association of Commonwealth Universities.

ET Canada has contacted Kensington Palace for comment.