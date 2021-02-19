‘Ellen’ Guest Host Tiffany Haddish Talks Dating Common And Has A Chat With Randy Jackson

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Tiffany Haddish has a common thread to share.

On Friday, the comedian and “Girls Trip” star guest-hosts “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” for the fourth time, welcoming guest Randy Jackson.

RELATED: Tiffany Haddish And Common Get Steamy In TikTok Challenge

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

First, though, in her monologue, Haddish talks about losing 45 pounds in quarantine, thanks to her boyfriend Common.

“The reason I lost all the weight is because Common got me a chef. He’s my man. Common is my man.”

She adds, “You know who he is, but I just thought I’d rub it in.”

Haddish also shares that she recently got a Grammy nomination, though she leaves being a musician to Common, taking the opportunity to show another picture of the rapper.

In her interview with Jackson, the musician talks rejoining the iconic band Journey 30 years after first playing bass for the group.

He teases the new album the band have coming out in a couple months.

“I wanted to get back with the people, man,” he says. “Take the music to the people.”

RELATED: Tiffany Haddish Shows Off The Incredible Results Of Her 30-Day Body Transformation

The two also talk losing weight, with Jackson sharing how he managed to shed pounds and keep them off while staying healthy.

“What I did is, I had gastric bypass,” he says. “I had a food divorce.”

“I don’t think I could ever divorce food,” Haddish jokes.