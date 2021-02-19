Courtney Love Says She Quit Acting ‘After A Bunch Of #MeToos’: ‘No One Would Believe Me And It Wouldn’t Stop, So I Left’

Courtney Love has revealed the reason she walked away from acting.

Love, who earned a Golden Globe nomination for her role in 1996’s “The People vs. Larry Flynt”, in which she starred alongside Woody Harrelson and Edward Norton, shared a candid post on Instagram, which included: “One day I might talk about it.”

She added, “I love acting… I stopped being capable of it after a bunch of #metoos. No one would believe me, and it wouldn’t stop.

“So I left, and it left. And I’m good with it. Maybe, in my next life I’ll be stronger and able to endure it. I tip my hat to those who can.”

Love, who was married to Kurt Cobain before his tragic death in 1994, called acting “fun as hell,” with her sharing snaps of herself at the Golden Globes.

She gave a shout-out to Sharon Stone for lending her the dress she was wearing in the phoots.

Love wrote, “Sharon said, ‘You’re acting too hip. Don’t be cool. F**k that. You’re a great actress. Stand up straight! Be proud of your work! Be a movie star.’ When Sharon Stone is offering you movie star lessons? You take them.”

Love also starred in “Sons of Anarchy” and movies such as “Trapped” and “200 Cigarettes”.