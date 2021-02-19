Hugh Bonneville Jokes About Having ‘A Number Of Cosmetic Procedures’ After Video Call Filter Snafu

By Corey Atad.

Hugh Bonneville. Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Hugh Bonneville. Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Hugh Bonneville has had some “work” done.

On Thursday, the “Paddington 2” star shared a post responding to a recent snafu in which his remote interview with the BBC appeared to have its video significantly filtered.

Twitter users were puzzled by how different he looked.

Bonneville joined in the fun and took to Instagram with a photo of his face, along with a caption joking about having had various cosmetic surgeries.

