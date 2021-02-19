Hugh Bonneville Jokes About Having ‘A Number Of Cosmetic Procedures’ After Video Call Filter Snafu

Hugh Bonneville has had some “work” done.
On Thursday, the “Paddington 2” star shared a post responding to a recent snafu in which his remote interview with the BBC appeared to have its video significantly filtered.
.@hughbon's been doing his bit volunteering with the vaccine rollout. 💛💉
He tells @missalexjones and @jjenas about tricky customers and unusual work attire!
LIVE now 👉 https://t.co/FGXt0WViGv#TheOneShow pic.twitter.com/H65aQsT95t
— BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) February 17, 2021
Twitter users were puzzled by how different he looked.
Hugh Bonneville was on the one show other night and I never new he wares to much makeup on screen as didn't recognize him 🤣
— 🇾🇪RUSS🍇🌻☂️🌈👹 (@russell_vine) February 18, 2021
Is that a CGI image of Hugh Bonneville on the one show?
— Peter Brown (@GilbeyMack) February 17, 2021
Bonneville joined in the fun and took to Instagram with a photo of his face, along with a caption joking about having had various cosmetic surgeries.