Hugh Bonneville Jokes About Having ‘A Number Of Cosmetic Procedures’ After Video Call Filter Snafu

Hugh Bonneville has had some “work” done.

On Thursday, the “Paddington 2” star shared a post responding to a recent snafu in which his remote interview with the BBC appeared to have its video significantly filtered.

.@hughbon's been doing his bit volunteering with the vaccine rollout. 💛💉 He tells @missalexjones and @jjenas about tricky customers and unusual work attire! LIVE now 👉 https://t.co/FGXt0WViGv#TheOneShow pic.twitter.com/H65aQsT95t — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) February 17, 2021

Twitter users were puzzled by how different he looked.

Hugh Bonneville was on the one show other night and I never new he wares to much makeup on screen as didn't recognize him 🤣 — 🇾🇪RUSS🍇🌻☂️🌈👹 (@russell_vine) February 18, 2021

Is that a CGI image of Hugh Bonneville on the one show? — Peter Brown (@GilbeyMack) February 17, 2021

Bonneville joined in the fun and took to Instagram with a photo of his face, along with a caption joking about having had various cosmetic surgeries.