Sarah Michelle Gellar Reveals Whether She’d Be Up For Starring In A ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ Reboot

Sarah Michelle Gellar spent seven years playing the lead on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”, but she insists she’s done with the show.

The actress spoke about the beloved role and a possible reboot in an interview on Mario Lopez’s podcast, telling the host: “What worked for ‘Buffy’ was that the monsters represented, they were a metaphor for the horrors of adolescence.

“I don’t think it’s me, I don’t think I should be the one doing it,” Gellar said of the reboot chat, adding that she’s “way too tired to put in that work again.”

Gellar added that she’s glad that “Buffy” is still popular with fans all these years later, saying that she loves “that the story holds up, and that people are calling for that.”

"BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER", Sarah Michelle Gellar, 1997-2003

The actress’s interview comes after she issued a statement in support of her former “Buffy” co-star Charisma Carpenter who recently accused director Joss Whedon of abuse and misconduct on the show.

Gellar’s message included, “While I am proud to have my name associated with Buffy Summers, I don’t want to be forever associated with the name Joss Whedon.”

“But I stand with all survivors of abuse and am proud of them for speaking out.”