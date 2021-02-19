Halsey Says Pregnancy Has ‘Truly Levelled My Perception Of Gender Entirely’

Halsey is opening up about pregnancy.

The singer, who announced she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin on Jan. 27, shared a series of snaps with a message about the days of February being “very long” despite it being the shortest month.

Halsey’s message included, “I’ve been thinking lots about my body. It’s strange to watch yourself change so quickly.

“I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about ‘womanhood’ but truly it has levelled my perception of gender entirely.”

She continued, “My sensitivity to my body has made me hyper aware of my humanness and that’s all. Doing a remarkable thing. And it’s grand. I hope the feeling lasts. I cook a lot, sleep even more, and read lotssss of books. I miss my family. And you guys too!”

The singer’s pregnancy announcement came after she poked fun at pregnancy rumours as she was pictured rubbing her stomach after grabbing food back in 2019.

She insisted at the time that she was “still allergic to gluten” and “still loves pancakes.”