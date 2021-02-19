Sarah Ferguson Gushes About Being A ‘Granny’ After Princess Eugenie Gives Birth To A Baby Boy

Click to share this via email

Sarah Ferguson is thrilled to be a grandmother.

The Duchess of York, 61, didn’t say much about her daughter Princess Eugenie giving birth to a baby son on Feb. 9 during a recent episode of “Storytime With Fergie and Friends”, but she did gush: “I’m a granny!”

Before reading Baby on the Way, the royal waved a magic wand and said, “Hello, magic dust is in the air! Very exciting times.”

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the baby boy has yet to meet his grandparents, Prince Andrew and Ferguson, a source told People.

Despite the little one’s name not being revealed, Ferguson could have dropped a hint during a recent Instagram video showing her flipping a pancake to mark Shrove Tuesday in the U.K.

One of the bookies’ favourites is “Arthur”, and the book Arthur Fantastic can be seen in the clip.