Jimmy Kimmel And Trevor Noah Rip Into Ted ‘Snake On A Plane’ Cruz For Cancun Getaway Amid Texas Deep Freeze

Jimmy Kimmel had a field day with the junior U.S. senator from Texas.

On Thursday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” the host took some time in his monologue to tear into Senator Ted Cruz for his brief escapade to Cancun, Mexico, amid a rare winter freeze that has left much of his state without power, with roads blocked, and more.

“On behalf of all of us we want to send our best wishes from L.A. to those of you who have been hammered by the cold weather,” Kimmel began. “Hundreds of thousands of Texans are still without power. And on a day when the most newsworthy landing should have been the NASA Rover successfully touching down on Mars, instead, it was a senator from Texas touching down on Cancun.”

He continued, “While his fellow Texans are freezing with the power out Ted Cruz did what any great leader would do when his state needs leadership most. He booked a flight to Mexico and said, ‘Adios, amigos!’”

Describing the dire situation for many Texans, Kimmel asked, “And where was Mr. Texas while his constituents are suffering?”

Showing a photo snapped of Cruz on the plane down to Mexico, the host remarked, “Well, there he is, snake on a plane right there! Headed, ironically, to the very place he tried to build a wall around.”

Trevor Noah also addressed the situation in Texas and Cruz’s controversial vacation on “The Daily Show”.

“You gotta be sh**ting me, dude!” Noah said. “Your people are literally eating snow right now, and you’re jetting off to Cancun?”

He continued, “How can you be in politics for 10 years and still have no idea how bad this would make you look?”

Noah also slammed Cruz’s explanation, that he was simply chaperoning his daughters on their trip to Cancun to get them out of the freezing weather.

“Ted Cruz blaming his daughters for this is just gross,” Noah said. “Being a good father means putting them on a bus, not throwing them under one.”