Cheyenne Jackson Gets Personal About ‘Call Me Kat’, Unrequited Love & Karaoke

Comedy can be subjective. Deadpan, slapstick, low-brow, sarcastic or standup… one man’s chuckle is another person’s fit of uncontrollable laughter. So, it seemed appropriate to ask Cheyenne Jackson — who currently portrays bartender Max on the sitcom “Call Me Kat” — what tickles his funny bone.

“Right now, my kids crack me up,” Jackson tells ET Canada.

“I have 4-1/2–year-old twins and they say the craziest stuff. They are cracking me up. But the sense of humour that I guess I have is a little darker. Comedy is very close to tragedy. I love a Christopher Guest movie. I love a cringe-worthy moment. That’s the stuff that makes me giggle,” adds Jackson.

“What’s fun about doing comedy right now is that the place we are in the world and the times that we are living through, it’s exactly what my soul needed,” he continues. “I happen to be blessed enough to be on a show that is unabashedly joyful and positive. It shoots nine minutes from my house. I have not missed one bedtime. I get to be with Mayim Bialik and Leslie Jordan, my friend for 11 years. It’s just a total gift.”

Based on the BBC U.K. original series, “Miranda”, “Call Me Kat” follows Kat [Bialik], a single, 39-year-old woman who opens a cat café in Louisville, Kentucky. Max is an old college crush who re-enters her life when he secures a job at the bar next door. Flirty banter ensues.

“I loved that ‘Call Me Kat’ was based on a BBC show that already had a construct and a set way of being,” Jackson says. “I liked that it was based on a perfectly imperfect lead, in which Kat doesn’t look like everybody else on television and she doesn’t look like the idea of what perfect is in our society. And she’s happy with it. She’s positive and has confidence. She doesn’t have everything, yet she’s still funny and wonderful and a great friend.

CALL ME KAT: L-R: Leslie Jordan, Kyla Pratt, Julian Gant, Mayim Bialik, Swoosie Kurtz and Cheyenne Jackson. ©2021 FOX MEDIA LLC. Cr. Cr: Lisa Rose/FOX.

“To touch on Max, at first when we started working on this and I was cast in the part, I really wondered what my thing was,” he continues. “Everybody has a thing. Kyla Pratt’s character, Randi, has her thing. Julian [Grant] has his thing and Swoosie [Kurtz] has her thing. Leslie has his thing. What is Max’s thing? I really had to dig and find what it is. What it is, is he’s a grounding source for Kat. He’s a sounding board. He’s positive and he looks on the bright side of life and he’s pragmatic and he’s calm. That’s what Max needs to be for Kat and the show. I’m finding a lot of fun in playing that.”

Kat frequently pines over the handsome and charming Max. Unfortunately, those sentiments aren’t reciprocated. A recent episode even tackled their unrequited love head-on. It’s a universal theme and one that Jackson can relate to.

“My very first love of my life was an unrequited love for my best friend in school,” Jackson reports. “His name is Chuck and he’s married with four kids. We are still very good friends. It’s that painful love where you are looking for signs that it’s reciprocated. Obviously, mine is a little more challenging because I’m gay and he’s not. But back then, when you are 15, you think, ‘Maybe. Did he look at me a little too long? Did that mean anything?’ We are looking for inferences. We are looking for clues.”

He adds, “We really start exploring that more in the next few episodes. Max and Kat both go on dates with other people. They both have feelings about it. It’s interesting to see Max assess the situation. They are really focusing on Kat and Max’s relationship. There’s some heartbreak and some surprise. There’s some serious good scenes that you usually don’t see in comedy.”

After guest appearances on “Lipstick Jungle”, “Ugly Betty” and “Life on Mars”, Jackson’s true television baptism by fire came in the form of a recurring role on “30 Rock”. The Emmy Award-winning series starred accomplished actors Alec Baldwin and Tina Fey. The Washington native notes that experience proved invaluable in sharpening his comedic chops for “Call Me Kat”, since he considered himself so “unbelievably green” for television.

“I had only done stage,” Jackson reflects. “It was a complete recalibration of my skillset. I took a couple of on-camera classes to see what I looked like on camera, because you don’t think about that onstage. ‘30 Rock’ was the most wonderful training ground. Even when I wasn’t in a scene, I would be sitting on the side watching Alec Baldwin, who is a comedic genius. He’s so fluid with the dialogue and hitting the mark and giving you three different variances of emotional complexity and also, just being really funny.”

He also praised Fey for what she brought to the set. “What I learned from Tina is professionalism and clarity,” he continues. “Tina says what she wants. She says what she needs and there isn’t a lot of wiggle room. It’s a wonderful thing to be with someone so direct and so clear, and not passive-aggressive. I am someone who wants to be liked and wants everyone to love me and love working with me. But there are also times where you have to be able to stand up for yourself, or stand up for a line in a scene, or just for yourself. What I learned from Tina is, ‘Just say it. Just be respectful.’ You would be surprised how far that will go.”

It’s not often a show’s creator also serves as the lead and the executive producer. But that certainly was the case on “30 Rock” with Fey, and now with Bialik on “Call Me Kat”. In fact, Jackson was in awe watching his “Kat” co-star juggle so many different hats. “If anybody can do it, Mayim can,” he says.

©2021 FOX MEDIA LLC. Cr. Cr: Lisa Rose/FOX

“There’s a running gag on set that she’s half-computer and half-ninja,” Jackson offers. “I mean that in the best way. I coined that, but it’s true. She can manage pages and pages of new material and come up with wonderful things to do. At the same time, people are coming up to her with laptops, showing her auditions of future guest stars and she’s approving this and that. But, then she’s also unbelievably present and great for you in your emotional scenes.

“Mayim has the same energy in the morning as she does at 9 p.m.,” he says. “You definitely want to be on your A-game. I am a prepared person. I think it’s probably all my years in the theatre. I’m always early. I always know my lines. I am always ready. So, yeah, when you have a scene, especially a physical-comedy scene with somebody as free as Mayim is with all that, you have to bring it. You don’t want to be the one to stop the train.”

In addition to roles on “Julie and the Phantoms”, “Watchmen”, “American Horror Story” and “Glee”, Jackson is a bona fide Broadway star. His stage credits include “Xanadu”, “Damn Yankees” and “Altar Boyz”. Jackson obviously sings and performs. And since his character Max works at a bar, an establishment where karaoke events are usually the norm, what would be Jackson’s go-to song?

“It would definitely something from Queen or George Michael,” Jackson says. “I used to do ‘Freedom’. It’s a little long for karaoke because there’s that whole thing at the end. I am going to admit something to you that I have never admitted to anyone. I used to do this thing when I was in my early twenties and I was trying to meet people. I would go out, and almost like a pool shark that pretends they can’t play pool, I would act like, ‘Oh, I don’t know what I am going to sing. Here we go. I guess I’ll do that one.’ And then I’d just bust out some major George Michael and then find a cute boy… as we do.”