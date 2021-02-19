Elton John Admits Olly Alexander’s ‘It’s A Sin’ Character Reminds Him Of Himself In The ’70s: ‘I Was A Very Naughty Boy And I Had So Much Fun’

Elton John compared himself to Olly Alexander’s “It’s A Sin” character during a new interview.

The musician chatted to Alexander, who plays Ritchie Tozer in the much-talked-about Channel 4 series, on his podcast and radio show “Rocket Hour” on Apple Music 1.

A synopsis for “It’s A Sin” reads, “In March 1988, Ritchie embarks on a lonely journey home. Meanwhile, Roscoe’s set to collide with Margaret Thatcher as protests about the AIDS crisis begin.”

John shared, “Well, it reminded me of myself in the ’70s. I was a very naughty boy and I had so much fun and I didn’t care what I got up to.

“We’re similar! We share a lot of similarities – [at] 18 I moved to London, that’s what I did to make a name for myself,” John added, according to the Daily Mail.

“I wanted to be an actor, I wanted to be a musician, and I really related to that with Ritchie straight away.

“You have so much life in you, no matter what you do, whether you’re making music, whether you’re acting, you have this great spirit, which sends out so much positivity.”

RELATED: Elton John And Michael Caine Star In UK COVID-19 Vaccine PSA

John continued, “I love the essence of what you represent. It really touches me, I love people with that kind of positivity.”

The singer had nothing but great things to say about the groundbreaking series.

He told Alexander, “I have to say, being a gay man and having lived through that time, this is probably one of the best things I’ve seen on television, ever!

“For those of you who haven’t seen it, you must see it, it will have a lasting impact.”

ELTONNNN!!!! thank you elton !!!! wow 😭😍😍😍 https://t.co/dpODL5LrsV — olly alexander ✨ (@alexander_olly) February 18, 2021

RELATED: Elton John Praises Leonard Cohen, Joni Mitchell & More Music Legends In ‘Canada Special’ Podcast Episode

John gushed, “I find you [Olly] inspirational and I told you when I called you, and we both share the same record label by the way, I talked to them and they talked about you, from the word go, how great you are.

“I told you when I called you, when this COVID thing has calmed down I’m going to have all of you guys down for a dinner and we’re going to have the best time!”

The full interview airs in the U.K. on Saturday.