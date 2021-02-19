Questlove Directing ‘Summer Of Soul’ Follow-Up Documentary About Sly Stone

After winning big at Sundance, Questlove has lined up his next project.

Last month, the Roots musician made his directorial debut with his documentary “Summer of Soul”. According to The Wrap, Questlove will follow-up that film with another doc about funk icon Sly Stone.

The film will chart the course of the legendary artist’s life and career, focusing on how he broke rules, challenged the establishment and took on the responsibility and expectations of representing Black America with his band Sly and the Family Stone.

“It goes beyond saying that Sly’s creative legacy is in my DNA… it’s a Black musician’s blueprint. To be given the honour to explore his history and legacy is beyond a dream for me,” Questlove said in a statement.

Never-before-seen live performances by Sly and the Family Stone were featured in Questlove’s “Summer of Soul”, which centred on the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival. After making its world premiere at Sundance in January, the documentary took home the U.S. Documentary Grand Jury Prize, along with the Audience Award.