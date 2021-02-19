Gia Giudice Gets Roped Into Feud Between Her Mother Teresa Giudice And ‘RHONJ’ Castmate Jackie Goldschneider

The fight between Teresa Giudice and Jackie Goldschneider has a new wrinkle.

On Thursday, Giudice’s daughter Gia reposted a lengthy statement from her mom’s business manager Karianne Fischbach after Gia was brought up on the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” season premiere on Slice.

RELATED: ‘Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City’ Star Lisa Barlow Details ‘Awful’ Nail Glue Accident

“Gia is a wonderful, smart, strong and beautiful human being and what was done to her tonight was wrong on so many levels. For a grown a** ‘I’m so so smart I’m lawyer’ woman to bring Gia’s name into an argument & place an accusation with such a weighted consequence is inconceivable,” Fischbach wrote in her post on Wednesday

“I cannot fathom what would [possess] someone to create a false narrative that could have severe consequences for the innocent party involved, a 19-year-old at the time who was in no way involved in anything. what the cast members choose to do to each other is the nature of the reality TV beast, this was to [SIC] far,” she continued.

Finally, she added, “I hope apologies are made & I hope family sticks together on this one. I’d have a hard time support friend who did that to my niece, #justsayin.”

Both Gia and Teresa reported and then later deleted the statement on their Instagram Stories, Us Weekly reported.

On Wednesday’s episode of “RHONJ” on Slice, Teresa and Jackie got into a heated exchange after Teresa claimed she’d heard Jackie’s husband Evan Goldschneider cheats on her with other women at the gym.

RELATED: ‘Real Housewives’ Star Mary Cosby Says She And Her Husband/Step-Grandfather Sleep In Separate Beds

During the exchange, Jackie compared the claims to herself repeating claims that Gia had been doing drugs at parties.

“I wasn’t starting a rumour about Gia. I was giving an analogy,” Jackie clarified to Us Weekly after the show. “I think that like almost everyone will say that that’s an analogy and the truth is that there’s no one else in Teresa’s life that I can make her understand. When you say something about someone you love, whether or not it’s true, it hurts, you know? So, I don’t regret that because if I was saying something nasty about Gia, then I would regret it. But I was giving an analogy, which it was pretty clear to almost everyone.”

Though in a post-show interview with Entertainment Tonight, Teresa called Jackie’s words “disgraceful” and said, “As a lawyer, not smart. Just saying! Not smart at all. She tries to act like she’s this person you could speak to, and she’s a lawyer and all this. A lawyer and being so smart, that was the worst analogy possible. And being a mom of four? Very bad move.”

Watch “RHONJ” Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Slice.