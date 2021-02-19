Ariana Grande’s Fans Gush Over New ‘Positions’ Tracks Being About Her Fiancé Dalton Gomez

By Becca Longmire.

CPImages
CPImages

Ariana Grande’s fans have a lot to say about her extended album Positions (Deluxe)‘s release.

The new version of the LP features five additional tracks, including the recently-released “34+35 Remix” with Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion, as well as “someone like u (interlude)”, “test drive”, “worst behaviour” and “main thing”.

After listening to the album, Grande’s fans became convinced the tracks are about her fiancé Dalton Gomez.

Grande, who was first linked to Gomez in March 2020, sings in “someone like u”, “I’ve been waiting for someone like you. Baby this time please don’t be too good to be true.”

She then belts out in “worst behaviour”, “No phone, no pics, no postin us. This love just aint disposable,” which is thought to be a reference to the pair keeping their romance pretty private.

Grande sings elsewhere, “This aint no game won’t play witcha. This time I know I’ll stay witcha.”

In “main thing”, on the other hand, Grande croons, “Always pull up when I call you, call you. Yeah, you never keep me waiting, waiting. Got me tripping. I adore you, I adore you. Oh baby. You, oh you’re really different baby. You, you might be the main thing baby.”

In “test drive”, Grande sings about how she’ll “never leave from by your side” and how she’s “a ride or die.”

Grande and Gomez went Instagram official in June before announcing their engagement in December with a sweet social media post.

