Ariana Grande’s Fans Gush Over New ‘Positions’ Tracks Being About Her Fiancé Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande’s fans have a lot to say about her extended album Positions (Deluxe)‘s release.

The new version of the LP features five additional tracks, including the recently-released “34+35 Remix” with Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion, as well as “someone like u (interlude)”, “test drive”, “worst behaviour” and “main thing”.

After listening to the album, Grande’s fans became convinced the tracks are about her fiancé Dalton Gomez.

3. Main thing: u can tell this song is about Dalton and I find it adorable. The beat is great for this song. The background and normal vocals r exquisite (per usual). The second verse is my fav part. It overall shows her love for Dalton and I think they’re cute asf as a couple. — that bitch (@tvdganmag) February 19, 2021

main thing is so cute she is so happy w dalton

it makes me wanna have a bf so bad damn — ivan (@wellgetthru) February 19, 2021

did anyone actuality listen to the lyrics for worst behavior. like it’s literally about her and dalton. she’s talking about how he should say “i do” and they are engaged, she’s saying to not post any photos and to keep their life personal life private. sc 🤍 — mya loves sid | test drive’s mine (@myalikemagic) February 19, 2021

worst behavior: the way i am in love with this songs, her vocals are better than ever and the way she talks about her love for dalton is making me cry so much i love love love this song — andrea (@goldeneverytime) February 19, 2021

ariana focusing on r&b and this album being about her love for dalton makes this album ten times more special — kasie (@caylenspov) February 19, 2021

You can tell how much Ariana loves Dalton in Positions — Minka (@Minkatb17) February 19, 2021

Grande, who was first linked to Gomez in March 2020, sings in “someone like u”, “I’ve been waiting for someone like you. Baby this time please don’t be too good to be true.”

She then belts out in “worst behaviour”, “No phone, no pics, no postin us. This love just aint disposable,” which is thought to be a reference to the pair keeping their romance pretty private.

Grande sings elsewhere, “This aint no game won’t play witcha. This time I know I’ll stay witcha.”

In “main thing”, on the other hand, Grande croons, “Always pull up when I call you, call you. Yeah, you never keep me waiting, waiting. Got me tripping. I adore you, I adore you. Oh baby. You, oh you’re really different baby. You, you might be the main thing baby.”

In “test drive”, Grande sings about how she’ll “never leave from by your side” and how she’s “a ride or die.”

Grande and Gomez went Instagram official in June before announcing their engagement in December with a sweet social media post.