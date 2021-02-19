Mark Wahlberg To Produce Docuseries About The Downfall Of MoviePass

Mark Wahlberg’s Unrealistic Ideas is partnering with Assemble Media and Insider for docuseries about MoviePass, the subscription service for theatrical movies that experienced massive growth in 2017 only to crash and burn two years later.

According to Deadline, the yet-to-be-titled series is based on the reporting of Insider business journalist Jason Guerrasio.

“Employing a sexy price to turbo-charge subscriber growth, the investors who took over the company sought the rapid success experienced by high-flying startups like WeWork and Uber,” producers of the upcoming product said in a statement to Deadline. “But through over-the-top parties, inexplicable mismanagement and questionable behind-the-scenes deals, the new leadership of MoviePass slowly alienated its customers and shuttered its service just two years after its surge into the zeitgeist.

RELATED: Mark Wahlberg Reignites Fitness Feud With Dr. Oz

The docuseries, noted Deadline, will include firsthand accounts from MoviePass founders Stacy Spikes and Hamet Watt, who watched helplessly as the company they founded in 2011, and spent years building up, was crushed by greedy Wall Street predators.

“There’s only one way to tell the unabridged story of MoviePass properly, and that’s through the eyes of Stacy and Hamet, the innovators who conceived it,” said Archie Gips, president of Unrealistic Ideas. “They built it from nothing, and then were told their services were no longer needed.”