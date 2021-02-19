Hannah Brown’s Brother Photographed With Jed Wyatt’s Ex

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Hannah Brown and ex Jed Wyatt’s paths are continuing to cross.

Despite their breakup last year, the pair remain connecting in a strange way. According to a steamy new Instagram post, Wyatt’s ex-girlfriend Haley Stevens, the girlfriend he was supposedly still dating while filming Brown’s season of “The Bachelorette”, was hanging out with Brown’s brother, Patrick.

RELATED: Hannah Brown Opens Up About Her Struggle With ‘Disordered Eating’ And Body Image Issues Over The Years

The selfie, which shared to Patrick’s Instagram story, showed the pair cuddling up. “Ready to celebrate you this weekend… Bud,” he captioned the shot.

Ashley McBryde’s song “American Scandal” played over the story, with the lyrics, “Don’t tell me the world couldn’t handle a good old-fashioned American scandal / Hold me baby,” appearing on screen.

Photo: Instagram/@PatrickBrown81

RELATED: Hannah Brown Spotted Out With Model Adam Woolard

In 2019, on the season finale of Hannah’s season of “The Bachelorette”, the star accepted Wyatt’s proposal.

But their engagement didn’t last long as allegations that Wyatt was also dating Stevens surfaced.

Meanwhile, Hannah has recently made her relationship with model Adam Woolard Instagram official.