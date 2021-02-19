Ernie Hudson, Wendy Raquel Robinson To Guest Star On ‘MacGyver’

A pair of guest stars are heading to Global’s”MacGyver”, and they’ll have a close connection to two of the show’s main characters.

TVLine is reporting that an upcoming episode, scheduled to air sometime in April, will feature Ernie Hudson (“Ghostbusters”) and Wendy Raquel Robinson (“The Game”).

They’ll be playing the parents of Justin Hires’ Wilt Bozer, who helped raise Mac (Lucas Till) after the death of his grandfather.

Justin Hires as Wilt Bozer. Photo: Mark Hill/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

According to TVLine, the episode — titled “H20 + Orthophosphates + Mission City + Corrosion + Origins” — features Hudson and Robinson as Milton and Lauretta Bozer. In the episode, Mac and Desi (Levi Tran) accompany Bozer when he returns home after his mom’s best friend dies in a tragic accident. Soon after they arrive, however, they start to suspect that her death was no accident, and begin to use their unique skill set to track down the murderer.

“MacGyver” airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global.