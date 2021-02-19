The Royal Family Is Looking For A New Live-In Housekeeping Assistant

If you want to work for the Royal Family, now could be your chance.

The Palace is on the lookout for a housekeeping assistant, based mainly in either Windsor Castle or Buckingham Palace.

Despite the pay only being £19,140.09 (around $33,850) a year, the lucky candidate will get a lot of benefits, such as the opportunity to live in a castle.

The official job description also states meals and travel expenses will be included, as well as 33 days holiday (inclusive of long weekends), an employer pension contribution scheme, and a range of catering and recreational facilities.

It’s a full time position, with the ideal candidate working five out of seven days a week.

The description reads, “Our Level 2 Housekeeping Apprenticeship opportunities will help set you on course for a successful career in the hospitality sector.

“You’ll join our team of Housekeeping professionals; learning on-the-job while you work alongside them to upkeep, clean and care for interiors and items, ensuring they’re presented to their very best,” the post continues.

“The apprenticeship will also involve off-the-job training, supported by a separate learning provider. Following a structured programme over 13 months, you’ll gain specialist technical skills that will form the foundations of your housekeeping career, as well as providing you with an understanding of the wider hospitality profession.”

“The variety of work will inspire and challenge you, but we’ll be with you every step of the way. You’ll be assigned a mentor who will support you throughout your apprenticeship, and will make sure you have opportunities to put your learning into practice.

“Through this combination of learning and practice, your confidence will grow. At the end of your apprenticeship, you’ll join our permanent team who deliver exceptional standards every day; making this the perfect place to start your career.”

You have until March 7 to apply. See the full post at TheRoyalHousehold.tal.net.