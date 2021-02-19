First Look At Apple TV+ ‘Mosquito Coast’ Series Starring Justin Theroux

Apple TV+ has been presenting its latest offerings during Friday’s presentations at the Television Critics Association virtual press tour. Among the series being promoted was the streaming service’s upcoming series “The Mosquito Coast”.

Based on the 1981 novel by Paul Theroux (which was adapted for the screen in the 1986 film starring Harrison Ford), the seven-episode series is described as “a gripping adventure and layered character drama following the dangerous journey of a radical idealist and brilliant inventor, Allie Fox (played by Justin Theroux), who uproots his family for Mexico when they suddenly find themselves on the run from the U.S. government.”

Also starring are Melissa George, Logan Polish and Gabriel Bateman, who were on hand for the TCA session.

Star Justin Theroux discussed the deeply personal connection he has to the source material, given that novelist Paul Theroux is his uncle.

“I have a long history with the novel in that I read it as a kid, and this was one of those happy accidents where the stars aligned for me to do it,” Theroux said, as reported by Deadline.

“This is Allie seen through a different prism,” he continued, adding that viewers will “see the evolution of this character in subsequent episodes.

High stakes, shocking twists, and a new adventure. Get a first look at the latest Apple Original series #TheMosquitoCoast, starring Justin Theroux and Melissa George. Coming April 30 to Apple TV+ https://t.co/eMMIxQthOF pic.twitter.com/E2GmUTCu4R — Apple TV (@AppleTV) February 19, 2021

“The Mosquito Coast” premieres on Friday, April 30.