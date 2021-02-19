Noah Centineo Talks Playing The Superhero Atom Smasher In ‘Black Adam’

Playing a superhero is a big new step for Noah Centineo.

The “To All The Boys” star is set to play the character Atom Smasher in the new DC film “Black Adam”, and he spoke with Australian radio host Smallzy all about the role.

“I’m gonna to be starting on the new ‘Black Adam’ in about like two months,” Centineo said. “Hopefully if all goes to plan, which I hope it does. I’m very excited to do that, be a superhero which I’ve never done before, which should be fun.”

“Black Adam”, which was teased at the end of the movie “Shazam!”, is set to star Dwayne Johnson as the titular antihero. Also starring in the film are Aldis Hodge as Hawkman and Sarah Shahi, who is suspected to be playing the superhero Isis.

The film is expected to start production this year, with a 2022 release date in mind.