Katharine McPhee Stars In New Trailer For Nashville Rom-Com ‘Country Comfort’

On Friday, Netflix dropped its first trailer for “Country Comfort”, a new sitcom with a rom-com twist, set in the world of country music.

As for the premise, imagine “The Sound of Music” but taking place in modern-day Nashville.

Katharine McPhee (“Scorpion”) stars as Bailey, an aspiring country singer who’s dealt a serious setback that derails her personal life and her burgeoning music career.

With no other options, she takes a job working as the nanny for a rugged cowboy named Beau (Eddie Cibrian), single father of five children. According to photos from the first season, Cibrian’s real-life spouse, LeeAnn Rimes, will also be appearing as a guest star.

BETH DUBBER/NETFLIX © 2021

“With a never-give up attitude and loads of Southern charm, this newbie-nanny is able to navigate the family dynamics and be the mother figure they’ve been missing,” describes Netflix in its synopsis. “To her surprise, Bailey also gets the band she’s been missing in this musically talented family who help get her back on the road to stardom.”

In addition to McPhee and Cibrian, other stars in the series include Ricardo Hurtado, Jamie Martin Mann, Griffin McIntyre, Shiloh Verrico, Pyper Braun, Eric Balfour and Janet Varney.

“Country Comfort” premieres on Friday, March 16.