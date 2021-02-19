Kourtney Kardashian Playfully Pokes Fun At Kim Kardashian’s ‘Sister’ SKIMs Shoot

Click to share this via email

Kourtney Kardashian is laughing off being left out of her siblings’ sexy photoshoot.

The reality star, 41, took to Instagram on Friday, teasing her sisters, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, after they all joined Kim for Valentine’s Day photoshoot for her intimates line, SKIMs.

All three stunners made headlines after debuting the super sexy photos.

And with all that talk, many fans wondered why Kourtney, and sister Khloe, were excluded from the shoots.

So in response, Kourtney poked fun at her siblings.

Posing in the red hot lingerie from SKIMs, Kourtney shared a selfie to Instagram, writing, “Since I wasn’t invited to the sister shoot.”

While Kourtney and Khloe were left out this time, the pair regularly join Kim for her KKW Beauty fragrance ads.

Most recently, the trio dropped a diamond fragrance line.