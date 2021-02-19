Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington Enrol In Paul Feig’s ‘School For Good And Evil’

Click to share this via email

School is in session for Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington.

On Friday, director Paul Feig announced that the two actresses will star in his new film “The School for Good and Evil” on Netflix.

I know what school I’m applying to! So thrilled to welcome Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington to the School for Good and Evil! Everyone, prepare to get schooled! @CharlizeAfrica @kerrywashington @netflix @NetflixFilm pic.twitter.com/IgmoDABkp0 — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) February 19, 2021

Theron and Washington also celebrated the announcement on Twitter.

“Oh it’s on @kerrywashigton. Where are my witches at?!” wrote Theron.

Oh it’s on @kerrywashington. Where all my witches at?! https://t.co/VEQGRfunPA — Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) February 19, 2021

While, Washington wrote: “Good always prevails over evil…did you miss the memo @CharlizeAfrica?”

Good always prevails over evil…did you miss the memo @CharlizeAfrica? https://t.co/hBHwY7CNh0 — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) February 19, 2021

The film, based on the series of young adult fantasy novels by Soman Chainani, tells the story of best friends Sophie and Agatha who attend a prestigious academy that trains students on becoming fairytale heroes and villains.

Theron will play Lady Lasso, Dean of Evil, while Washington is Professor Dovey, Dean of Good.

Actresses Sofia Wylie and Sophia Anne Caruso are also set to star.