One of the more anticipated upcoming series is “Lisey’s Story”, a new Apple TV+ original from executive producers Stephen King, J.J. Abrams, Pablo Larraín and Julianne Moore, who is also the star of the show.

On Tuesday, the streaming service debuted the first trailer for the series, showing off Larrain’s gorgeous and terrifying imagery and Moore’s intense performance.

Adapted by the author himself, “Lisey’s Story” is described as “a deeply personal thriller” that centres on Lisey Landon (played by Moore), whose late husband, famous novelist Scott Landon (Clive Owen) died two years earlier.

Lisey’s grieving is interrupted by a series of unsettling events that cause her to resurrect memories of her marriage that she has deliberately blocked out of her mind.

Co-starring alongside Moore and Owen are Joan Allen, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Dane DeHaan and Ron Cephas Jones.

“Lisey’s Story” is scheduled to premiere June 4.