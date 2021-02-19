Jordan Davis Drops ‘Almost Maybes’ Music Video Starring Hannah Brown

Jordan Davis is teaming up with “Bachelorette” star Hannah Brown for his poignant new music video, “Almost Maybes”.

Directed by Patrick Tracy, “Almost Maybes” illustrates the stories of those relationships that seemed like they were meant to be forever, but didn’t quite work out.

The video recreates scenes from Davis’ past relationships.

In one frame, Brown’s boyfriend, Adam Woolard, acts out a proposal to her.

“I had done a Q&A on my social media saying how I’d love to be in a music video one day. So some of my fans started tagging Jordan, and then Jordan sent me a direct message on Instagram and that’s how it all started,” said Brown, explaining how she became involved in the project.

“Within hours I was getting messages saying I should have Hannah in the video,” added Davis. “Hannah was very involved in the plotline of the video, which was really fun hearing about her past relationships and marrying those stories with mine. I’m really happy with how the video turned out.”

“Almost Maybes” is the lead single from Davis’s self-titled EP out now.