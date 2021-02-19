Sasha Calle Cast As First Latina Supergirl In Upcoming ‘The Flash’ Movie

Click to share this via email

Sasha Calle has been chosen as the next actress to play Supergirl.

The “Young and the Restless” actress will take on the role for the upcoming “Flash” movie, starring Ezra Miller as the titular superhero.

According to Deadline, Calle was selected from more than 425 actresses who auditioned for the part.

In addition to her basic audition, the 22-year-old also took part in a chemistry test with Miller.

Calle is best known for playing Lola Rosales on “The Young and the Restless”.

She also starred in the YouTube miniseries, “Socially Awkward”.

Calle’s role makes her the first Latina Supergirl.

Director Andy Muschietti shared the video call on Instagram where he broke the news to Calle that she got the part.

Melissa Benoist has played Supergirl in the Warner Bros TV series since 2015.

“Y&R” airs weekdays at 4:30 p.m. ET on Global.