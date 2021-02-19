Armed Forces Honour Prince Harry After It Was Announced He Would Lose Honorary Military Titles

The military community is surrounding Prince Harry after it was announced he would not be keeping his honorary military titles.

On Friday, Buckingham Palace announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer have any “responsibilities and duties” that come with being a working member of the Royal Family.

“The honorary military appointments and Royal patronages held by The Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of The Royal Family,” the statement read.

Prince Harry, who served for 10 years, also held honorary titles like Captain General of the Royal Marines and Commodore-in-Chief, Small Ships and Diving in the Royal Navy.

The military world has since come together to pay tribute to Harry in a video posted on Twitter.

“I’m absolutely convinced that privately he will still be supporting serving soldiers, sailors, airmen and marines and our veteran and their families through the Invictus Games and through the service charities,” Lord Dannatt, former Chief of the General Staff said. “But yes, of course it’s sad that his official connections have gone but his heart is very much in the military.”

“I think it’s really, really important that people should know exactly how Harry has positively impacted the veteran community as a whole,” former Royal Marine Lee Spencer added, while recalling stories he heard from other veterans about Harry’s influence.

Adding, “It’s not just his support for me that was great- it’s just his support for wounded and injured servicemen and women has been absolutely astonishing. And I’d hope people would see just what a positive impact he’s had and will continue to have.”

💬 "I think it's really, really important that people should know exactly how Harry has positively impacted the veteran community." We spoke to members of the military world after it was confirmed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would not be returning as working royals. pic.twitter.com/IBV27Yv07b — Forces News (@ForcesNews) February 19, 2021

Following the news, a source told ET Canada that “Prince Harry is disappointed at having to lose his honorary military titles but that doesn’t change his 10 years of service or his dedication to the Armed Forces.”

ET Canada has reached out to Prince Harry’s rep for comment.