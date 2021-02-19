‘Criminal Minds’ Revival Slated For Paramount+

Click to share this via email

“Criminal Minds” is being brought back to life by Paramount+.

The popular crime drama series finished airing in February 2020 after 15 seasons.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, showrunner and executive producer, Erica Messer, is expected to return for the upcoming revival.

It’s still unclear whether or not any of the original cast members will take part in the new incarnation.

The revival will air on CBS All Access, which is being rebranded as Paramount+ in early March.

Reps for Paramount+ and co-producers CBS Studios and ABC Signature declined to comment on reports, however, the news is expected to be officially announced during the Paramount+ investor day next week.

“The Real Criminal Minds” docuseries is also slated to air on the streamer.