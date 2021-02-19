Hailey Bieber Stars In Campaign Trailer For Beyoncé’s New Ivy Park x Adidas Collection

Hailey Bieber looked drop dead gorgeous in Beyoncé’s latest Ivy Park x Adidas campaign — Icy Park.
The collection, which hits shelves on Feb. 19, is the “Halo” singer’s third collaboration with the activewear giants.
Bieber showcased her supermodel prowess in an array of outfits from the winter-themed line.
Hailey Bieber x #ICYPARK pic.twitter.com/Ca2fp7uxt3
— Hailey (@_FashionDarling) February 10, 2021
Hailey Bieber for @beyonce's new IVY Park x Adidas collection "ICY Park".
.
📸 via @adidasbrasil pic.twitter.com/h4UaLqSLLM
— Hailey Bieber Updates (@HaileyBaldwinCR) February 19, 2021
#ICYPARK DNA 🧊
FEB 19 https://t.co/WCcsmMqSzN
FEB 20 select stores globally #adidasxIVYPARK #IVYPARK pic.twitter.com/BuDhh7YX4I
— ICY PARK 🧊 (@WeAreIvyPark) February 18, 2021
Beyoncé has also been modelling looks from the new collection.
OUT NOWhttps://t.co/uAIGhDnCY7
FEB 20 select stores globally
NORTH AMERICA AVAILABLE ONLINE ONLY#adidasxIVYPARK #IVYPARK pic.twitter.com/S2chSVeXVv
— ICY PARK 🧊 (@WeAreIvyPark) February 19, 2021
The line includes winter puffer jackets, latex leggings and hats in colours like camel, white, hot pink and baby blue.