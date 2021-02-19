Nick Cannon To Return To Radio Show After Anti-Semitic Controversy

Seven months after making anti-Semitic remarks, Nick Cannon is set returning to his popular Los Angeles morning radio show.

KPWR-FM “Power 106″ will welcome back their host next Thursday, with the star also returning to host his “Nick Cannon Mornings” show.

“Los Angeles, I am back and ready to lift you up in the mornings and bring joy at the crack of dawn with original comedy and candid conversation,” Cannon said in a statement. “Tough times don’t last, but tough people do – and I am grateful for my supporters, friends and loved ones who have guided me through this journey these past few months. We grow through challenges and lessons together, but emerge better on the other side.”

According to Variety, Meruelo Media president Otto Pardon, the company that syndicates his “Nick Cannon Radio” in afternoons across the U.S., described the return of “Nick Cannon Mornings” as “newly revamped and creatively turbo-charged” and “a uniquely Los Angeles centric morning show fitting of our iconic Power 106 flagship.”

Upon his return, Cannon will reunite with co-hosts Teddy Mora, Melissa Rios and DJ Carisma.

Cannon took time off the morning show after making anti-Semitic remarks on the June 30 episode of his podcast “Cannon’s Class”. During the episode, Cannon talked about anti-Semitic conspiracy theories with former Public Enemy member Professor Griff.

Cannon has also since returned to hosting “Wild ‘N Out” after originally being fired from the show.