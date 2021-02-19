‘Bridgerton’ Star Regé-Jean Page Is Dating Soccer Player Emily Brown

"Bridgerton" star Regé-Jean Page embraces his rumoured girlfriend, part-time soccer player and copywriter Emily Brown, in London. Regé was spotted sharing a lingering hug with his belle shortly before jumping in a chauffeur-driven car en route to a private airport.

Regé-Jean Page is off the market. After speculation that the “Bridgerton” star has a special someone in his life, a source confirms to ET that the actor is dating soccer player and copywriter Emily Brown.

The news comes just days after the two were photographed getting cozy in London just before Valentine’s Day. They were then seen jumping into the back seat of a car and heading to a private airport.

Page has been rather hush about his love life and has yet to speak out on his relationship with Brown. There were previous romance rumours between Page and his “Bridgerton” on-screen love, Phoebe Dynevor. The two, however, denied they were together, and now we know why.

Page was a breakout star of the Netflix period drama. The show was renewed for a second season last month, and is set to focus on Jonathan Bailey’s Anthony Bridgerton, with Simone Ashley starring as his love interest, Kate Sharma.

The 31-year-old British actor, meanwhile, will host “Saturday Night Live” this week, with musical guest Bad Bunny. The first promo dropped on Thursday, with the two, along with castmember Melissa Villasenor, creating new nicknames for themselves.

Fans will have to tune in to see if Page addresses his romance with Brown during the episode. For now, watch the video below for everything we know about the two.



RELATED CONTENT:

Regé-Jean Page and Bad Bunny Come Up With Nickanames in ‘SNL’ Promo

Regé-Jean Page Spotted With Rumored Girlfriend Emily Brown: Pic!

‘Bridgerton’ Star Regé-Jean Page to Host ‘Saturday Night Live’