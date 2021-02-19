Megan Thee Stallion Confirms Relationship With Pardison Fontaine

Click to share this via email

Megan Thee Stallion is officially off the market.

The 26-year-old confirmed that she’s dating fellow rapper, Pardison Fontaine, during an Instagram Live.

“Yeah, he my boyfriend,” she confessed while replying to a comment from a fan.

Speaking about her “perfect man,” she continued, “He too fine and he big, I like that. We was in the bed and I was like, let’s take a break. Let’s revisit this…But no, he is so perfect.”

Speculation around the couple dating first began after Pardi revealed they had spent Valentine’s Day together on a private plane.