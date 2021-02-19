Michael B. Jordan Says ‘I Love You’ To Girlfriend Lori Harvey In Romantic Instagram Post

Click to share this via email

Michael B. Jordan is shouting his love for Lori Harvey from the rooftops.

On Thursday, the “Creed” star took to Instagram to share glamorous shots of him and his girlfriend together.

“I love you baby,” wrote the 34-year-old actor alongside a series of sentimental photographs.

The first picture shows the couple walking together on a snowy road.

Harvey dazzles in a mirrorball-style dress, while Jordan looks slick in a black suit.

The second photo in the series shows the couple’s playful side, as Jordan fixes his giggling girlfriend’s hair.

“I love youuuuuu,” wrote Harvey in reply to the post.

The loved-up pair went Instagram official in mid-January.

Harvey is the daughter of comedian Steve Harvey. The 24-year-old began her modelling career at the tender age of 3.