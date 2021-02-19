Wolf Van Halen Performs Emotional Song ‘Distance’ In Tribute To Late Rockstar Dad Eddie

Wolf Van Halen is honouring his late father with a special musical tribute.

The son of Eddie Van Halen appeared during “Today” on Friday to perform an acoustic rendition of his song, “Distance”.

Wolf wrote the song in memory of his dad who passed away in October due to cancer. He was 65.

“I think it’s almost like a mantra when you lose someone that plays a large role in your life,” he explained. “No matter what the distance is, I will be with you. No matter what the distance is, I’ll be okay. That’s kinda my mantra when I think about my dad.”

The song is the first single from Wolf’s band, Mammoth WVH.

“A normal band would have a guitar player, a bass player, a drummer and the singer and I’m the one doing all of that,” he continued. “Everything you hear is a bunch of me’s playing at the same time.”

The touching video for the track features home clips of the father and son from Wolf’s birth right up until recently. The footage ends with a voicemail from Eddie to Wolf.

“I’m so happy that you have a song now. So proud of you and I love you so much,” Eddie says in the music video. “Call me if you get a chance. I want to hear your voice. OK? I love you.”