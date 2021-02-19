Adorable Puppy Crashes Live Weather Report

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

A weatherman got a case of the warm and fuzzies while reporting on cold temperatures in North Virginia.

FOX 5 DC’s Bob Barnard was in the middle of a live weather report when a puppy decided to steal his spotlight.

RELATED: ‘Kelly Clarkson Show’ Welcomes 6-Year-Old Whose Weather Reports Have Kept St. Louis Smiling

“Forget the people we talked to earlier, I want to get to know this dog,” said Barnard after a tiny pooch ran out into the street.

The broadcaster proceeded to pick up the puppy, saving him from straying too far from home.

RELATED: California Weather Anchor Gets An Unexpected Co-Host While Delivering At-Home Forecast

After a few moments, the dog’s owner ran outside, explaining how the puppy had managed to escape.

“She just jumped over the gate,” the woman said.

RELATED: Australian Weatherman Pulls Dead Body From The Ocean During Live Report

She then revealed the pup’s adorable name — Pierogi.

Barnard ended the report by suggesting that he’d like to set up a play date for Pierogi and his own dog, Meredith.