Adorable Puppy Crashes Live Weather Report

A weatherman got a case of the warm and fuzzies while reporting on cold temperatures in North Virginia.
FOX 5 DC’s Bob Barnard was in the middle of a live weather report when a puppy decided to steal his spotlight.
RELATED: ‘Kelly Clarkson Show’ Welcomes 6-Year-Old Whose Weather Reports Have Kept St. Louis Smiling
“Forget the people we talked to earlier, I want to get to know this dog,” said Barnard after a tiny pooch ran out into the street.
The broadcaster proceeded to pick up the puppy, saving him from straying too far from home.
RELATED: California Weather Anchor Gets An Unexpected Co-Host While Delivering At-Home Forecast
After a few moments, the dog’s owner ran outside, explaining how the puppy had managed to escape.
“She just jumped over the gate,” the woman said.
RELATED: Australian Weatherman Pulls Dead Body From The Ocean During Live Report
She then revealed the pup’s adorable name — Pierogi.
Barnard ended the report by suggesting that he’d like to set up a play date for Pierogi and his own dog, Meredith.