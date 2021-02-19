Sharna Burgess Compliments Brian Austin Green And Megan Fox On Co-Parenting

Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox are reportedly “doing a great job” at co-parenting.

The couple separated in May 2020 after getting married in June 2010.

Since then, they have been co-parenting their three boys Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4. Green is also dad to Kassius, 18, who he shares with ex-Vanessa Marcil.

Brian Austin Green, Megan Fox — Photo By: Charlie Williams/Everett Collection/CPImages

The “Beverly Hills, 90210” star is now dating “Dancing With The Stars” pro Sharna Burgess who opened up about how the ex-couple are doing.

“They’re doing a great job with managing their situation, so I’m grateful that I’ve been able to fit into it — into their world,” Burgess told Australia’s “The Morning Show“.

“He’s a wonderful dad, and he and his wife — uh, ex-wife — have raised three beautiful children,” she added. “And they are so wonderful and sweet and kind and considerate, and they’ve done such an amazing job.”

Green and Burgess were first linked late last year. Meanwhile, Fox has been dating Machine Gun Kelly since spring 2020.