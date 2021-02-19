Pat Sajak Makes Hilarious Mistake On ‘Wheel Of Fortune’

Click to share this via email

“Wheel of Fortune” viewers saw Pat Sajak make a rare blunder on Friday’s episode of the long-running game show.

The presenter accidentally opened the grand prize envelope too soon.

Rather than revealing the contents of the envelope at the end of the bonus round, Sajak mistakenly opened it the at the start of the segment (which can be seen at the 17:40 mark in the clip above).

After immediately realizing his mistake, the host burst into laughter.

“I’m not sure why I did that,” he said, before joking, “It must be Friday.”

Sajak’s co-host, Vanna White, later suggested that the mistake might have been unprecedented.

“I don’t think you’ve ever done that,” she shared.

“There’s a first time for every mistake,” replied Sajak. “Even I’m not perfect. I know that’s shocking news.”