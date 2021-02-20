Kate Hudson Addresses Controversy Over Sia-Directed ‘Music’ In ‘Kimmel’ Interview

Kate Hudson visited “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Friday via Zoom, revealing she was doing the interview in the bedroom of her parents, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, and that viewers had been mere minutes away from seeing her stepfater Kurt Russell napping in the background.

Among the topics discussed was Hudson’s recent Golden Globe nomination for her role in the Sia-directed “Music”, which was hit with unexpected controversy due to the casting of Maddie Ziegler (who is neurotypical) as a young nonverbal autistic woman.

During the conversation, Kimmel asked Hudson about the backlash from members of the autism community.

“Nobody has really asked me that,” said Hudson, admitting that “it’s an important conversation to have” at the moment.

“I’ve only been asked to sort of comment in a quote, and it’s not a soundbite conversation. It’s not just about this movie, but as a whole about representation,” she said.

“For me, when I hear that there’s anybody that feels left out I feel terrible,” Hudson added.

“I think it’s an ongoing, important dialogue to be had about neurotypical actors playing neurodivergent characters,” she continued.