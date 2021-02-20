Anne Hathaway Reveals She Was Producers’ ‘Ninth Choice’ For ‘The Devil Wears Prada’

Anne Hathaway visited this week’s edition of “RuPaul’s Drag Race”, where she shared a shocking revelation about one of her most celebrated roles.
Hathaway made a surprise appearance on the show, appearing remotely to answer the queens’ questions.
Asked if she’d ever had to “fight tooth and nail” for a movie role, she quipped. “How much time do you have?”
“I will give you some tea: I was the ninth choice for ‘Devil Wears Prada’,” she revealed of her role opposite Meryl Streep in the acclaimed 2006 comedy.
“But I got it!” she added, offering some words of encouragement.
“Hang in there,” she said, “never give up.”