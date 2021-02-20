Anne Hathaway Reveals She Was Producers’ ‘Ninth Choice’ For ‘The Devil Wears Prada’

Click to share this via email

Anne Hathaway visited this week’s edition of “RuPaul’s Drag Race”, where she shared a shocking revelation about one of her most celebrated roles.

Hathaway made a surprise appearance on the show, appearing remotely to answer the queens’ questions.

Asked if she’d ever had to “fight tooth and nail” for a movie role, she quipped. “How much time do you have?”

“I will give you some tea: I was the ninth choice for ‘Devil Wears Prada’,” she revealed of her role opposite Meryl Streep in the acclaimed 2006 comedy.

“But I got it!” she added, offering some words of encouragement.

“Hang in there,” she said, “never give up.”